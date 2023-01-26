ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating at Bob Sikes Fishing Pier after seeing indications that a vehicle might have gone off the pier.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 deputies responded to the pier around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, in reference to a person reporting “suspicious marks,” and “ill placed car parts” on the north end of the fishing pier.

FHP spokesperson Jason King confirmed to WKRG News 5 that they responded and it appeared a vehicle may have traveled off of the pier, “based on the vehicle debris and damage to the pier.”

Following FHP’s arrival on scene, King said they requested ECSO’s boat in an attempt to locate a vehicle. He said oil has possibly been spotted in the water, as well.

ECSO said they don’t know how long the “suspicious marks” have been there and they have not found a vehicle at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will update with more information as it becomes available.