PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An inmate who escaped from work detail in early July has been sentenced to prison.

A jury found Matthew Shelters guilty of burglary in 2021. A judge sentenced Shelters to 20 years in prison. His sentence includes a minimum mandatory 15 years because he committed a felony within three years of getting out of prison.

He’s due back in court next Friday after pleading not guilty this month to the escape charge.