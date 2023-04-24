PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola mother is grateful to investigators who arrested a man accused of killing her son in 2015.

Devin Kennedy’s daughter celebrated her 9th birthday Monday. It’s another year without her dad and another year Tammie Sims has to live without her only son.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Sims said. “Why? I don’t know why. Why would someone take him away from me and his daughter. His daughter was 15 months old when they took Devin from her.”

It’s been a little more than seven years since Kennedy was found dead inside a car across the state line on a dirt road off of County Road 91 in Lillian.

“I’ve been depressed for seven years,” said Sims. “It hasn’t gotten easier for me.”

Sims knows nothing will ease the pain but she’s thankful to the sheriff’s offices in Escambia and Baldwin Counties for not giving up.

“It’s hard,” Sims said. “I’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster. I don’t wish this on any parent, any family. No family should go through this. Devin was a loving son. He was a good son.”

DeCody Herring was arrested late last week and charged with murder. He’s in the Baldwin County Jail. A judge set his bond at $150,000.

Belinda Beasley says she was Kennedy’s “bonus mom” and they’ve relied on their faith to get through this.

“We stand on God’s word,” Beasley said. “We trust the Lord and we knew that nothing goes unnoticed. God sees all and he knows all.”

Sims hopes other families out there will see this and not lose faith.

“I wanna tell the other mothers out here don’t give up,” Sims said. “Trust God’s timing. He’s on time. He did it for me. He’s gonna do it for you as well.”

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and there could be more arrests in the case.