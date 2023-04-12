PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly trying to rape someone he met on an online dating app in January, according to an arrest report.

Marquies Eugene Simmons, 20, was booked into Escambia County Jail on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:43 p.m.. Simmons is charged with with attempted sexual battery and probation violation.

According to the arrest report, an officer responded to an attempted sexual battery on Jan. 1, 2023. The gender of the victim is not available.

The arrest report says the victim met a man who they only knew as “Flippa” on the app “MeetMe.” Simmons was later identified as “Flippa”.

The victim told police Simmons “attempted to make a sexual advance” after spending just 15 minutes together.

Simmons continued to make sexual advances including grabbing the victim’s thigh. The victim “declined the suspect’s advances” and Simmons grew angry, according to the report.

Simmons then told the victim “You are going to make me come all this way and not put out?” He then said, “So you are going to just take this. I am going to rape you.”

According to the arrest report, Simmons got on top of victim and held the person down. Simmons then removed his pants. The victim was able to push Simmons away and leave the apartment.

Simmons then left the apartment. The victim re-entered the apartment, locked the door and called the police.

On Feb. 2, 2023, Simmons was identified through a police line-up and taken to the Escambia County Jail for booking.