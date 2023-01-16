PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The streets were lined in Downtown Pensacola Monday, with people of all ages coming out in unity to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr..

“It’s good to be here today to remember, and to remind us of the dream that he had,” said Pensacola resident Chanique Simpkins.

The theme of this years parade was, “What is your life’s blueprint?”, the subject of one of Dr. Martin Luther King’s speeches.

The speech highlights three key principles in creating your life’s blueprint:

Have a deep belief in your own worth and dignity Incorporate excellence in all fields of endeavors Commit to the eternal principles of beauty, love, and justice.

Many of those who were in attendance are hoping to empower the younger generation with Dr. King’s legacy.

“I talk to kids about racism, about don’t let the color of your skin deteriorate you from talking to other people because of what color they are,” said Gabe Charley, who was in attendance Monday. “We’re all brothers and sisters in Christ, we’re all brothers and sisters period. Just grow as one. Together we stand, divided we fall.”

Monday marked the 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior parade, after taking two years off due to COVID-19.

“We were excited when they said they were going to bring it back,” said Chassity Bush of Pensacola. “This is our tradition and we like to come out and have a good time.”

Many are hoping to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. not just today, but every day.

“Just be kind to each other,” said resident Christopher Yeldon. “That’s what he stood for. Loving each other.”