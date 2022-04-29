ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies are looking for a vehicle that was possibly involved in a burglary, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
The burglary happened Wednesday, April 27, at the 600-block of New Warrington Road. A black Hummer H3 broke into a storage room by driving through the room’s glass window. A Yamaha 125 monster and a Honda CBR 500r were stolen, according to the post.
In addition to the stolen bikes, the suspect racked up almost $13,000 in damages, including the window and customer bikes.
If you have any information about this case, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.
