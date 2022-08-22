ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Primary Elections in Florida are set to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Voters must go to their assigned precinct to cast their ballot in the election.

In order to find their voting precinct, Escambia County voters can go to escambiavotes.gov to use their precinct finder application. Once on the precinct finder application page, voters will be asked to enter their house number and their street name.

On Tuesday, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the Voter Registration Information Card, voters should locate their precinct number and polling location that is printed on the back of the card. Early voting ended on Saturday, Aug. 20.