PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Looking for last-minute Father’s Day plans? Here’s a list of events going on this weekend in Pensacola, according to dopensacola.com.

June 17

First City Art Center – Sizzling Summer Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1060 N Guillemard St, Pensacola, FL 32501

Splash RV Resort & Waterpark – Father’s Day: Opens at 10 a.m.

8500 Welcome Church Rd, Milton, FL

June 18

Peter Prince Airport – Pancake Breakfast and Open House: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5550 N. Airport Rd, Milton, FL

O’Riley’s Irish Pub – Bourbon ‘N Burgers: Starts at 10 a.m.

321 S. Palafox St, Pensacola, FL

Five Sisters Blues Café – Live music and brunch specials: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

421 W Belmont St, Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Blue Wahoos vs Mississippi Braves: Starts at 4:05 p.m.