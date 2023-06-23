PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Max-Well Respite Center is being put back together after suffering damage from last week’s storms.

The transitional housing center serves the homeless and people returning from incarceration. Those people have been displaced from the center for a week now.

“People that are staying here do not have a ready source of income,” said Executive Director, Vincent Whibbs, executive director of Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola. “Some of them who are working, when you have a disruption like this you have to kind of reorganize how they are going to and from work. Who’s going to take care of the children, childcare stuff like that. So it’s trauma.”

We spoke to Max-Well Center residents while they were being sheltered at the Wedgewood Community Center earlier this week. They told us they went back to see the damage shortly after the storms.

“I almost cried because I’ve been there for ten months now. So that’s a safe place for me and my newborn and for me to see the predicament it did leave us in, it kind of hurt,” said Max-Well Center resident Tyeist Britt.

After spending a few days at the Wedgewood Community Center, the men, women and children who were staying at the Max-Well Center endured another relocation.

Max-Well Center residents have been transferred to Waterfront Rescue Mission, a shelter that would typically only house men.

“Whenever we have emergency situations, whenever we have bad weather, we are definitely trying to work together as a community to say ‘what can we do’ because we’re all here to help those in need,” said Mark Isbell of Waterfront Rescue Mission. “We’re here to help those that are displaced, we’re here to help those that find themselves in a situation that none of us want to be in.”

But soon residents will be able to return home. After working around the clock, they expect to welcome residents back to the Max-Well Center on Monday.

“I’m really kind of pleasantly surprised at the progress that has been made,” said Whibbs. “When I first looked at it last Friday morning I said there’s no way we’re gonna be back in within a month. Here it is a little over ten days later we’ll be back in.”

As they prepare to reopen, the center is looking for donations. They said they lost things like bedding, clothes and toys in the flood.