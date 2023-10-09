PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A house fire killed a dog and sent two people to the hospital over the weekend at a home in the Montclair area.

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at 6:43 p.m. Saturday on Calais Lane. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from a house. One person was outside, and another person was still inside the house. Firefighters located that person and took both people by ambulance to a hospital. One dog died in the fire, and another dog survived, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and hallway. The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross assisted the people displaced by the fire.