ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An early morning fire Friday kills a pet and damages a home in Escambia County Florida. According to a Facebook Post from Escambia County Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to a house fire just before 5 Friday morning in the 10 block of Rodgers Place in Pensacola.

They said smoke and flames were visible from the home and they were able to get it under control in about a half hour. The fire caused significant damage to the home and killed a family pet. Firefighters said everyone else in the home was able to make it out without being hurt. The post did not say what may have caused the fire.