ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the 100-block of Hansen Boulevard Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived at 4:11 a.m., they found flames and smoke from the front of the house but were able to get it under control in roughly 15 minutes. The department reported no injuries in the fire.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson is currently investigating the cause of the fire, according to a Facebook post from the ECFR.