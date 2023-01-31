ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A house that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said had a history of complaints was demolished recently.

ECSO said they have received more than 200 calls for service at 501 South 1st Street, and there have been numerous complaints from neighbors. They said the ownership/residence at the home has been an issue for neighborhood residents and a drain on law enforcement and code enforcement for many years.

“If you are engaged in criminal activity and are a continuing nuisance in a neighborhood, you could/will lose your right to live there,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “Our neighborhoods deserve better and should not have to tolerate continuing illegal activity. This neighborhood became a better place today.”

ECSO said the people who frequent the site have comprehensive criminal backgrounds. They said there have been multiple arrests at this address for criminals with a wide range of charges. Additionally, the Escambia County Code Enforcement said they have followed up with complaints for unsafe structures, broken windows, solid waste, trash and debris.

They said while it has been a team effort, they would like to give special acknowledgment to the members of the Neighborhood Task Force: the Florida Department of Health, the Office of the Escambia County Tax Collector, the Escambia County Neighborhoods and Human Services, Escambia County Environmental Code Enforcement, and District 2 County Commissioner Mike Kohler.