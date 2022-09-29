ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp.

Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

The man was found at a homeless camp near the railroad tracks, south of Fairfield Drive, according to the post. If you have any information, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.