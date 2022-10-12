PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in a homicide investigation that took place after Pensacola Police officers responded to a possible cardiac arrest in August.

Officers said on Aug. 12, 2022, they responded to 4184 Aqua Vista Drive in reference to a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, officers said they observed members of the Pensacola Fire Department administering CPR to a female in the front yard of the residence. The victim, Terri Jo Williams, 65, was pronounced dead by EMS.

After an autopsy was completed on the victim, it was determined that Williams died of asphyxiation and had injuries to her body that were consistent with a struggle.

Officers said the victim’s roommate, James Edward Hicks, 61, was interviewed by investigators. They said due to the results of the interview and physical evidence, a warrant for premeditated murder was issued for Hicks.

Hicks was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.