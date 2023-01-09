PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola non-profit organization that helps the homeless is struggling to stay open.

For two years, “There is Hope” has been operating out of a building at 3101 North Davis Highway offering services for homeless people but now it’s locked with an eviction notice on the door.

“We’re in a season of challenges right now,” “There is Hope” Founder and President Caleb Houston said.

Houston has hope and faith he will get to keep helping the homeless.

“We’re using this building as a place for day treatment which provides showers, food, clothes, shoes and linkage to jobs,” Houston said.

Houston has gotten behind on the rent. He relies mostly on donations from churches, other groups and generous people who give their money. He needs about $20,000 to keep going. More than $1,500 has been raised in an online fundraiser. The organization also takes donations through Cashapp ($Huts4), PayPal (mekajoekennedy@yahoo.com) and Venmo (@Cathy-Houston-10).

“Hopefully because we’ve been there for our community, our community can be there for us,” Houston said.

Before it closed Friday, about 20 to 30 people a day were getting help from Houston’s organization. Many of them received drug and alcohol counseling and rehabilitation which is something Houston struggled with himself about 15 years ago.

“I’ve been where a lot of these people are,” Houston said. “I know what it’s like to be addicted to drugs. I know what it’s like to be homeless. I know what it’s like to be in a place of hopelessness.”

Houston tried to get grant money from the city and county but he said there are too many requirements and restrictions.

“I was told that when I first started,” he said. “There is a lot of red tape that is in place and it’s sad.”

He also started building what he calls “Huts 4 Our Friends” but that’s on hold while he tries to just keep the organization afloat.

“I wanna help people, man, that’s my heart,” he said.

The building on Davis Highway has never been a shelter because a sprinkler system is required but that costs more than $100,000. He hopes he can eventually house up to 100 people if he gets the money to pay for it.