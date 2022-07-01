was arrested after deputies believed he threatened two employees at a Pensacola business

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless man was arrested after he chased workers with a piece of concrete and yelled racial slurs, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Harris was arrested after deputies believed he threatened two employees at a Pensacola business Wednesday, June 29.

Deputies said Harris walked into the business looking to use the restroom. When the employees told him the bathroom was closed, he threatened to kill the two men.

Harris also used racial slurs and chased after them with a piece of concrete in his hand, according to deputies. Harris was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, battery and possession of drugs.

Harris was also charged with resisting an officer after deputies said he punched a corrections officer when being booked in the Escambia County jail.