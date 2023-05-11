ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire-Rescue ruled a home a “total loss” after a fire on Empire Drive late Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a single-story home at around 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. When they arrived, there was “flames and smoke covering 50% of the structure,” according to the release.

The firefighters “rapidly attacked the fire and brought the situation under control” around 20 minutes later.

“Due to the extensive damages, the home is a total loss,” reads the release.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.