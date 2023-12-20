PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of opening fire and killing the mother of his child inside an Escambia County Home Depot has been found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.

Brooklyn Sims, 18, was shot and killed while she was working as a contract employee at the Home Depot on North Davis Highway in Pensacola.

Tuesday, a jury heard from several witnesses, including deputies and officers who responded to the incident, along with employees who were working inside the Home Depot with Sims when shots were fired.

The jury watched surveillance video from the time of the shooting and reviewed the text messages Keith Agee sent to his mother, Sheila Agee, leading up to the shooting.

Keith Agee, who took the stand, said he learned he had an STD after he said he and Sims had sex. He told the jury he felt hurt and betrayed.

“I said, ‘Hey, you gave me something.’ She said, ‘Not this again,’ and turned around and proceeded to walk off from me. I’ve never been so mad in my life,” Agee said. “I pulled my firearm from my waistband, and I proceeded to shoot Brooklyn.”

Agee was sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder charge. He also was charged with aggravated battery, for which a jury found him not guilty.

Sheila Agee also faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge in this case. She is due in court in February.