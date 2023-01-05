ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire-Rescue said they were called to a house fire in the Brownsville area Thursday night. Two adults were displaced and a chihuahua was rescued from the fire.

Battalion Chief Dan Brask said the home located on North T Street near W Lee Street in Brownsville is a “total loss” and the cause was determined to be an “electrical failure in the living room.”

Brask said two adults who were displaced are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Brask said a call came in just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.