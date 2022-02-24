PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The staff and students at Booker T Washington High School are collaborating to create a Holocaust Interactive Museum in the school’s Innovation Center.

BTWHS said they were one of several Florida schools to receive 18 historical posters and a tub full of books about the Holocaust. The school’s Innovation Specialist Patricia Ervin, along with her library assistants, the Literary Club, and the Social Studies Department, took the resources provided, researched the images, added props as symbols, and collected books from their own library.

The small Center for Holocaust Learning has tours, photographs, videos, and even a place to reflect and write about the experience.

BTWHS says by suspending the posters from the ceiling with contextual information, the small room became a museum and educational center to bring awareness to one of the most monumental and well-documented genocides in history.