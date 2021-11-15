Holiday lights contest held in Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Beach Advocates are hosting a Holiday lights contest open for all residents and businesses.

All decorations and lights should be up no later than Dec 5. Vote on your favorite display and drop your vote off at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk by Dec 11 no later than 3 p.m.

A caroling event will begin on Dec 11 at 3 p.m. and run till 4 p.m. At 4 p.m. the winner will be announced.

Bring the family to see Santa during the caroling event and enjoy the boardwalk lit up while you enjoy holiday shopping.

In the event of unseen weather, the caroling event will be moved to Bamboo Willies on the Boardwalk.