PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County commissioners are moving forward with a plan to bring high-speed internet to rural areas.

The commission voted 4-1 to select Escambia River Electric Cooperative to build a fiber broadband network.

The county will provide more than $6 million of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to the $24 million project. EREC’s board had already approved taking out low-interest loans to fund the rest of the project.

This fiber network will cover more than 4,000 homes and businesses. The majority of those locations are north of Cantonment.

Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC, expects the first customers to get internet within six months and for the entire project to be finished within two years.

“This fiber network will improve the lives of residents, enable work from home employment opportunities, provide growth for local businesses, and stimulate economic development,” Campbell said.

Conexon Connect will be the internet service provider. The cost for customers will be between $50 and $100 per month depending on the speed. Low-income families eligible for subsidies could pay as little as $20 per month.