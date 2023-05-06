PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Good, quality barbeque can sometimes be hard to find along the Gulf Coast, but WKRG has you covered. News 5 took a look at the top 10 ranked BBQ joints in Pensacola, according to Yelp.

Don’t see your favorite spot on the list and have a suggestion? Let us know!

Here’s a list of the top 10 barbeques joints in Pensacola, according to Yelp:

Hot Spot Barbeque Brother’s BBQ Blue Dot Barbeque Water Pig BBQ Smokey’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que Sonny’s BBQ Pensacola Smokehouse Arlene Williams BBQ VooDoo BBQ & Grill Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Hot Spot Barbeque is located at 901 E La Rua Street. You can order online as well as cater. They also will cater to your location. Hot Sport Barbeque opened in June 2013.

Brother’s BBQ is located at 3309 Gulf Beach Hwy. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays except Sunday.

Blue Dot Barbeque is located at 310 N De Villiers St. They are open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Water Pig BBQ is located at 5 Via De Luna Dr. They offer catering and you can look at the menu online.

Smokey’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que is located at 6475 Pensacola Blvd. They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday besides Sunday.

Sonny’s BBQ is located at 630 N Navy Blvd. They are open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. everyday, but stay up open until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Pensacola Smokehouse is located at 232 E Main St. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday except Tuesday. You can place online orders.

Arlene Williams BBQ is located at 4238 W Fairfield Dr. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m..

VooDoo BBQ & Grill is located at 1741 E Nine Mile Rd. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.. You can view their menu online, enroll in rewards and get delivery.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit is located at 7175 N Davis Hwy. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.. You can get your food delivered, pick it up in the restaurant or pick it up curbside.