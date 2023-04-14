PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Naval Air Station Pensacola announced via Twitter Friday afternoon that they “and other U.S. Navy installations have set a heightened security posture,” a direction they said came from “higher authorities.”

According to the Tweet, only Department of Defense identification card holders can access NAS Pensacola. Department of Defense escorting privileges have been suspended during the heightened security posture.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.