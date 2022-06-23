PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s June Slow Ride, which was originally set for June 24, has been rescheduled to Friday, July 1 due to, “extreme heat conditions,” according to a release from Bike Pensacola.

Bike Pensacola is an organization that holds monthly ‘Slow Rides’ through out the streets of Pensacola and its, “many historic neighborhoods for a fun and leisurely ride among friends,” for the last six years. Communities across the Gulf Coast have faced record-breaking temperatures all week.

The ride will kick off on the west side of One Palafox Place at the breezeway that connects to this month’s sponsor, Palafox, continuing through parts of downtown and Belmont Devilliers, according to a release. Each month, a new sponsor and host site in chosen. Businesses within the development include The Nest, 86 Forks, Bluejay Bakery, Cowork Annex, Wildfrid’s Barber, Fine Goods and more.

The ride will be roughly one hour and 10 minutes long at a ‘slower’ pace including some hills lasting about six miles. According to release, “no one will be dropped or left behind,” but children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older or their parents. Under Alabama state law, bikers under 16 are required to wear a helmet. The Pensacola Police Department will be escorting the bikers through out the ride.

Bike Pensacola shared these rules/tips:

Pets are not allowed per our insurance policy

No training wheels

Bicycles only please, and only self-propelled or electric-assist

No Segways, skateboards, or gasoline-powered motorized bicycles

Open containers of alcohol are not allowed

Please make certain that both you and your bicycle are healthy and well-maintained so that you can safely ride about six miles.

There is currently no information as to whether this will affect July’s Slow Ride date. Visit Bike Pensacola on Facebook, call 850-687-9968 or email bike@pensacolacan.org for more information.