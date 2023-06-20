PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two law enforcement agencies in Northwest Florida are working together to reduce violent crime.

“Adding the ShotSpotter, I think it’s going to be a gamechanger here in the City of Pensacola,” Police Chief Eric Randall said.

The Pensacola Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will soon be using ShotSpotter. It’s technology that uses audio sensors to determine where a gunshot is fired. The Mobile Police Department has used the technology for almost a year and has seen success.

“When one single shot is fired, we can get the information before someone decides to call 911 because it’s been my experience that people don’t always call 911,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “They’ll lie about it. They’ll take themselves to the hospital and we will never know about it.”

The city and the county will each focus on high crime areas. In the county, it’s the Mayfair and Montclair communities. In the city, the area will include downtown, West Cervantes Street, and north to Baptist Hospital.

“It’s another tool in our tool belt as we move to take policing into the 21st century,” Chief Randall said.

Randall said they had 400 shots fired calls in the city alone between 2019 and 2022.

Deputies and officers will have an app on their phone that dispatches them to a location as soon as shots are fired.

“When our deputies or police officers are en route, they’ll know that a shot has been fired in a certain location so the in-car cameras can potentially capture cars that are leaving,” Simmons said.

The Florida Legislature approved the funding and Governor Ron Desantis signed off on the $850,000 to bring ShotSpotter technology to Escambia County for at least 2 years. It will go live later this year.