ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit recovered seven guns, more than 40 grams of fentanyl, other drugs, cash and a car from a Florida home Thursday.

Deputies said 21 people were inside the home and released charges for four of them. More arrests and charges are likely, according to the release.

Diontress Kadeem Leverette is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in Oxycodone

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Manufacture and Deliver

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer without Violence

Darrell Anthony Diggs is charged with Trafficking in Cocaine. Cora Jackson Brown is charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription and Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams.

Valente Rodriguez McDougal is charged with Warrant (Bond Revoked for Possession of Controlled Substance and Marijuana less than 20 grams).

Deputies said they executed a search warrant on New York Drive on Thursday, May 4. Deputies said some of the 21 people inside were able to escape, but they captured “all individuals present.”

The following was located and seized:

7 Firearms (1 listed as stolen)

241.1 grams of Cocaine

41.1 grams of Fentanyl

275 Oxycodone pills

2.9 grams of Methamphetamine

1,960 grams of Marijuana

$12,925 in U.S. Currency

1 Vehicle seized