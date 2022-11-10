The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — The Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council will host its annual Veteran’s Day Parade tomorrow in downtown Pensacola.

According to GCVAC, the parade will begin at Spring Street and proceed on Main Street to Bayfront Pkwy., ending at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola. The grandstand and main viewing position will be at Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Pkwy.

This year’s parade marshall is Actor and U.S. Marine Dale Dye. An event speaker will begin at 11 a.m., immediately following the parade at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

James R. Welcome will be honored and presented with the GCVAC E. Bud Day Award, which is presented to a veteran who has given his or her time and energy to serve other Veterans in the community.

The public is invited to join veterans, their families and community leaders to honor and pay tribute to the fallen heroes and veterans who served this country.

The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.