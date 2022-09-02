PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Summerfest Jazz Edition is set to bring music and a good time this Labor Day weekend. The festival is Sept. 3 and 4 at the Pensacola Community Maritime Park.

The original idea for the festival started when Williams “Cadillac” Banks went to a jazz festival in Panama City.

“The festival was called Sea Breeze Jazz Festival,” Cadillac said. “I thought to myself that we could probably do the same thing in Pensacola. I started looking around and found this venue, the Community Maritime Park, that nobody was using. I knew that it would be a great location for a jazz festival.”

Starting with only a one-day show, Cadillac said it has grown to one of the largest jazz festivals in the nation. This year there are 17 artists prepared to perform including, Boney James, Jonathan Butler, Rick Braun, Julian Vaughn, Gino Rosaria, Incognito, Vincent Ingala, Kim Scott, Phillip Doc Martin, Adam Hawley, Jazmin Ghent, Greg Manning, Jeanette Harris and Eric Darius.

“These are all national artists,” Cadillac said. “It is big like this every year.”

Cadillac said the way the festival brings together the entire community is a beautiful thing.

“We have a very diverse crowd and group of performers,” Cadillac said. “With the way the world is going on right now, it’s amazing to bring everybody together. Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, White, it doesn’t matter, we are all coming together for this festival. It’s like a big picnic in the park and everybody feels at home. It’s just beautiful.”

With this year’s show, Cadillac said people are going to have a stone-cold blast.

“What people have to understand is that this is more than just a concert,” Cadillac said. “It is an experience. When you come to the Gulf Coast Summer Fest, you are going to have an experience like you have never had before. Come and party and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Today is the last day for discounted tickets to the festival. For more information on the festival and to get tickets, click here.

No tents, tables, coolers, glass containers or children under 18 are allowed at the festival.