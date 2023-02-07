ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Seafood Restaurant has opened the “Patti’s Seafood Box” after an electrical fire caused the total loss of the restaurant in November 2022.

The temporary food trailer allows customers to get a taste of their favorites while the restaurant rebuilds.

“We this place and we love the people here. We’re just grateful for them to be here and support us,” said co-owner Jonathan Patti.

The trailer will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 to 7, at the restaurant on 2250 W 9 Mile Rd.

Co-owner Jonathon Patti says they hope to officially reopen the full restaurant within 6 months.

“It’s going to be better than what we had before and we’re just excited to get back inside and see and greet a lot of the regulars,” said Patti.