Before ECEM, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV in Jackson, Miss.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scottlin Williams, a Gulf Coast native, has been hired as the Escambia County Emergency Management as its newest emergency coordinator.

Williams is taking the position of Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager.

Before ECEM, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV in Jackson, Miss. While in Jackson, she covered many severe weather events on-air. Williams often chased storms throughout central Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, and she provided hurricane coverage during Hurricane Sally. Williams also developed her own weather segment while at WJTV, “BrainStorms: Science with Scottlin.”

“I am honored and grateful to begin my career with Escambia County,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with the Emergency Management team and others in the public safety sector while using my meteorological expertise to provide critical information to help our citizens be prepared for any hazard that could affect our community.”

Williams said she developed a passion for serving her community as a young child. While not at work, she enjoys spending time with her golden doodle, Piper, cooking, spending time with family, and supporting Mississippi State and University of Alabama athletics.

“We’re very happy to have someone with Scottlin’s background on our team,” Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins said. “Having a meteorologist on staff brings our organization to a whole new level. I am confident we will see great things from her.”

Williams earned a Bachelor of Science in Geosciences with a concentration in Broadcast Meteorology and an emphasis in Communication from Mississippi State University.

More information on what to do before, during and after a storm is available online at MyEscambia.com/BeReady. You can also follow @BeReadyEscambia on Twitter and like Escambia County Emergency Management on Facebook for the latest news and updates on emergencies.