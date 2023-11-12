GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze women’s philanthropic group has awarded $37,000 to six organizations in the area.
The group, Gulf Breeze Will Do, was created to help fund organizations trying to make a difference in the community, according to a news release.
Grant recipients include:
- The Arc Gateway — Unlimited Potential: Scholarships for Adults with Disabilities — $10,000
- Gulf Breeze Middle School — Making Science Fun — $2,994
- Gulf Breeze Weekend Food Program — $10,000
- Interfaith Ministries — Building With A Purpose: Helping & Healing Those In Need — $5,279.84
- Midway Fire Department — Ballistic Protection Vests — $5,279.84
- Oriole Beach Elementary Library — Is That A Book Vending Machine? — $2,007.65
Members of GBWD pay annual dues, which is where the grant funding comes from.
The 2024 Membership Drive is happening now, and annual dues are $250 per person.
