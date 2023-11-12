GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze women’s philanthropic group has awarded $37,000 to six organizations in the area.

The group, Gulf Breeze Will Do, was created to help fund organizations trying to make a difference in the community, according to a news release.

Grant recipients include:

The Arc Gateway — Unlimited Potential: Scholarships for Adults with Disabilities — $10,000

Gulf Breeze Middle School — Making Science Fun — $2,994

Gulf Breeze Weekend Food Program — $10,000

Interfaith Ministries — Building With A Purpose: Helping & Healing Those In Need — $5,279.84

Midway Fire Department — Ballistic Protection Vests — $5,279.84

Oriole Beach Elementary Library — Is That A Book Vending Machine? — $2,007.65

Members of GBWD pay annual dues, which is where the grant funding comes from.

The 2024 Membership Drive is happening now, and annual dues are $250 per person.

