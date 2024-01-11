ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With each step on the stair climber at an Escambia County Planet Fitness, Pamela Bolado is one step closer to putting her name in the record books.

She’s going for the record for ‘farthest simulated distance climbed on a stair machine in 24 hours’ by a female.

“I thought, ‘What can I challenge myself to do that I really don’t like to do?’ And climbing is one of them,” Bolado said.

But she’s climbing for change. Bolado runs a nonprofit called Mission Wonder Women Foundation. Their mission is to “foster inspiration and hope in survivors of sex trafficking by providing opportunity to embrace their potential, and envision a future filled with purpose, and limitless possibilities.”

Thursday’s record attempt falls on national human trafficking awareness day.

“I don’t know how it came to my mind. I just thought what can I do to really makes some noise on human trafficking awareness day and this is it,” Bolado said. “So I am climbing for 24 hours.”

Her goal is to surpass 17 vertical kilometers, climbing 90,000 stairs.

To give you an idea of how impressive that is, Mount Everest is about 8.8 kilometers.

“The last six to seven months I’ve been getting on and doing one hour, then two hours and three hours, and you know I’ve worked my way up to 12 hours, so we’ll see if I get to the 24, when I get to the 24,” Bolado said.

Bolado is surrounded by witnesses and friends as she makes the climb.

“What an amazing event for everyone to come out and support her and see her do something that she’s put her heart into. So it’s been great,” Pamela Bolado’s husband, Matthew Bolado, said.

Bolado hopes to complete her mission around 9 a.m. Friday.