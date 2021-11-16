‘We feel relieved’: Family reacts to 20-year sentence for deadly hit-and-run

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of fleeing the scene after a fatal hit-and-run in Pensacola has been found guilty.

Kyle Harger, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison. He’ll be required to serve at least 85% of that sentence, per Florida law.

Before his conviction, Harger had been accused of hitting and killing Ryan Torrens on Sept. 21, 2019.

Torrens was a veteran, a musician and just 31 years old when prosecutors say he was quote “mowed down” near a sidewalk at Cervantes Street and 19th Avenue in Pensacola.

Evidence showed then-25-year-old Harger was behind the wheel of his Honda Civic early that morning, left after hitting Torrens and then tried to cover it up by fixing damage to his car.

“Although nothing can bring my brother back, we feel relieved that Judge Nobles sentenced Kyle Harger to what we felt was a fair sentencing on 20 years,” said Caroline Torrens, Ryan Torrens’ young sister.

The prosecution emphasized the need for a sentence that would deter drivers from leaving the scene of a crash.

“We need to set the precedent now that this will not be tolerated in our community,” Torrens’ sister said.

Efforts to make streets like Cervantes safer for pedestrians are underway in Pensacola, with more lighting, lower speed limits and crosswalks.

Though Torrens is not coming back, his family hopes his story will remind others to drive safe and look out for others.

“I would say to my brother that I miss you. I love you. And I will never stop loving you,” Caroline Torrens said.

“My brother Ryan was the most amazing person that I’ve ever known. He taught me so much. He cared about our family so much. We’re missing a piece and we’ll forever be missing a piece.