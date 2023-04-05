PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County grand jury indicted a former Pensacola contractor who’s accused of stealing millions of dollars from customers.

Matthew Banks, 40, is charged with racketeering, aggravated white collar crime, organized fraud and tampering with evidence.

Banks is accused of stealing more than $5 million in funds, materials and services from more than 150 victims. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes happened from 2019 until 2022 both personally and through his business Banks Construction, L.L.C.

“Today, the Defendant, in this case, has been charged and will be brought to justice for exploiting innocent victims who were trying to improve their lives for his personal gain,” State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold him accountable for taking advantage of people by stealing their money and robbing them of trust in businesses. This arrest proves he is not representative of our many reputable contractors.”

A trial date for Banks will be set during upcoming judicial proceedings.

Banks was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on a $155,000 bond. He was released about 10 minutes later.

If convicted on all counts, Banks faces up to 95 years in prison.