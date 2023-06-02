PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Grand Fiesta Parade rolled through the streets of downtown Pensacola Friday night.

Hundreds of people lined Garden and Palafox streets to catch beads and other throws. The parade is organized each year by Fiesta Pensacola which is an organization that celebrates the founding of Pensacola by Spanish explorers in 1559.

This is part of a 10-day heritage celebration held the first two weeks in June. Saturday is the Fiesta Boat Parade on Pensacola Bay. You can watch it from Plaza de Luna or anywhere downtown along the Bay beginning at 1 p.m.

Go to the Fiesta Pensacola website to learn more about the events they organize each year.