PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In sponsorship with Foo Foo Fest, the University of West Florida and The Frank Brown Foundation for Music will present Music City Hit Makers: The Songs, Their Stories, a Symphony at Saenger Theater on November 8.

The show will feature three hit Nashville songwriters, Jon Nite, River Rutherford and Brett James, all who have written dozens of chart-topping hits over the years. The Grammy Award-winning and nominated writers will be offering acoustic performances of songs they wrote for country music’s most notable stars. The popular songs have been re-imagined for the symphony specifically for the night with the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra.

Professionally produced by Music City Hit Makers, the show is part storytelling, part comedy and unforgettable performances of hit songs. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Frank Brown International Foundation for Music and the Larry Butler Memorial Music Scholarship at the University of West Florida.

“The money raised from this fantastic event will support music students in Pensacola who will improve the cultural and musical landscape of the Gulf Coast,” Peggy Butler, show organizer and widow of Larry Butler, said. “I believe that music makes the world a better place and I can’t think of a better event that would show that off more than ‘Music City Hit Makers: The Songs, Their Stories, A Symphony.’”

The Frank Brown International Foundation for Music is a Gulf Coast nonprofit which brings the authors of original music out of the shadows and into the spotlight, provides educational programming in schools and supports business by increasing tourism in the Gulf Coast Region.

Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar is a Platinum level sponsor for the event. Flora-Bama owner, Joe Gilchrist, passed away earlier this year and was an ardent supporter of the Gulf Coast music and arts scene. Many of the sponsors of the event are recognized at the Joe Gilchrist Legacy Sponsor level, in memory of the former business owner.

“I wish Joe could be here to see this event because I really think he would love it,” Butler said. “I hope Larry and Joe will be watching over us during this special night for our community.”

Tickets for Music City Hit Makers: The Songs, Their Stories, A Symphony can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com. For more information about tickets, sponsorships and supporting UWF scholarships or the Frank Brown International Foundation for Music, email development@uwf.edu.