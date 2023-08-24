ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The girlfriend of the man charged in the deadly Mugs & Jugs shooting was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the incident.

Rachel DeRise was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Thursday and charged with battery. DeRise was released at 4 a.m. on $15,000 bond.

According to deputies, DeRise is the girlfriend of Christian Ketchup, the man charged with the murder of 25-year-old Tierra Binion.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, DeRise and Binion got into an argument at the bar.

Deputies say the argument escalated outside, and Ketchup allegedly punched Binion, knocking her out. They say DeRise continued to beat up Binion before Ketchup shot her several times.

Ketchup remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.