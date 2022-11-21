GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly.

The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes.

“The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, and especially those animal care team members who are with the giraffes daily, are saddened by this tragic and unexpected loss. Jigsaw had been observed acting normally the previous day, interacting with the other giraffes and guests. Our talented keepers work closely with our animals daily to ensure the best care possible,” Jamie McMaster, Gulf Breeze Zoo Director, said. “Jigsaw was an important part of the giraffe herd, and the staff is taking comfort in being able to care for the calves he sired.”