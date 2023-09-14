PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Georgia man wanted for a home invasion and two stabbings is believed to be in the Pensacola area after Escambia County deputies on Thursday found a car he’s accused of stealing.

Robert Breedlove, 43, of Albany, Georgia, has multiple warrants including aggravated assault, home invasion, aggravated battery and motor vehicle theft. Other charges are pending.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Albany police officers responded to a scene where it was reported that Breedlove stabbed his brother with a screwdriver. Hours later, officers reported to a home invasion and aggravated assault where Breedlove allegedly forced his way into the victim’s home, stabbed her multiple times and stole her gold Ford Edge.

Albany police believe Breedlove could still be in the Pensacola area. You’re asked to call 911 if you see him.