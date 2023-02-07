Aviation Airframe Mechanics is one of the 25 programs available at George Stone Technical College.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — George Stone Technical College is partnering with Career Source EscaRosa to offer GED classes every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m., until noon.

Below are the meeting places and times for the GED classes:

Career Center located at 6913 N. Ninth Ave. Pensacola, FL 32504, in Eastgate Plaza.

Blue Angels Elementary School to offer GED classes every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m., until 6 p.m. Blue Angels Elementary Library is located at 1551 Dog Track Road, Pensacola.

Molino Community Complex every Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m., until 8 p.m. The Molino Community Complex is located at 6450 Highway 95A North, in Molino.

Ensley Elementary School every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m., until 6 p.m. Tuition is free at the Ensley Elementary School site, which is located at 501 E. Johnson Avenue, Pensacola.

George State Technical College is also offering ESOL classes on Monday and Wednesday from 5 p.m., until 7 p.m., at their main campus, located at 2400 Longleaf Dr. Pensacola. Students must be at least 16 years old and take the CASAS screening test prior to enrollment.

GED classes on GSTC’s main campus are offered throughout the day and online sessions are available for students meeting certain requirements.

Tuition is for the classes is $30 per semester for GED/ESOL classes and students may enroll anytime as GSTC offers open enrollment.

GSTC said GED classes are actively taught by certified teachers and personalized instruction is given based on each student’s academic level. Upon successful completion of the GED Program, students will receive a High School Diploma issued from the State of Florida Dept. of Education.

For info on any of their GED classes, contact Patricia Harrison at 850-941-6200, ext. 2361 or email pharrison@ecsdfl.us.