PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a press release from Escambia County, the Galvez Landing parking lot and boat ramp will go through periodic closures for maintenance starting Feb. 28.

The closure is necessary to restore, resurface and restripe the parking lot. While maintenance work is going on the boat ramp and parking lot will not be accessible.

In addition to the parking lot, Galvez Road and Cruzat Way will also be resurfaced and restriped. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained, although there may be period when a driveway or entrance to these properties will temporarily be blocked during construction.

The maintenance work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 11.