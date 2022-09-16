PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people were in downtown Pensacola Friday night to celebrate the Blue Angels.

This month’s Gallery Night theme was “Celebrate Blue Angels.”

The Blue Angels team was there to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. Several of the men and women there are the ones who keep the jets flying and make sure it’s always a smooth show. There was also Blue Angels-inspired artwork as well as clothing being sold along Palafox.

For the first time ever, the Blue Angel Cockpit Experience was on the street in Pensacola. The truck and trailer were purchased in July. It gives people the chance to see what it’s like sitting in a Super Hornet.

“Folks have enjoyed getting the opportunity to sit in the cockpit, get their pictures made by family, friends, loved ones and the opportunity to get just a taste, like we say the experience of what the Blues get to do every day,” said Marty Martin, Executive Director for Operations at the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation.

The cockpit experience trailer will be set up at the homecoming show on Veterans Day weekend on board NAS Pensacola.

Gallery Night is held on the 3rd Friday of each month in downtown Pensacola.