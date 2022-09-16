PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola homeless camp is not getting funding from the city temporarily after allegations of financial mismanagement.

The city council approved a moratorium on the release of federal funds until an independent audit is conducted.

This comes after allegations of financial mismanagement at an outdoor camp on West Moreno Street which is run by Re-Entry Alliance Pensacola. The council also requested the city have more oversight into the living conditions.

Councilman Delarian Wiggins said he went there in August and saw an outdoor shower with a drainage ditch that smelled of raw sewage. He also reported seeing food left in the sun and piles of wet clothing. Code enforcement officials said those issues have been resolved.