ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s office is looking for a fugitive after he left his work detail.

Anthony Ray Barnes ran from his work release after he took his ankle monitor off Wednesday, May 4 at about 6:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Barnes was last seen near Mobile Highway.

Barnes has brown hair, blue eyes and visible tattoos. Barnes is wanted for felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing and eluding. Barnes may also be wearing a Hi-Vis L30 jacket.

Anthony Barnes

If you have any information about Barnes’ disappearance, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.