PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday night football is officially back. To ensure a safe season for all, Escambia County Public Schools is working closely with law enforcement at every game.

The Pensacola Police Department says there will be a strict no-tolerance policy for violence.

“People come to watch a football game. If anybody decides to do anything else, anything that’s violent or anything like that, they can rest assured that conduct will not be tolerated by the school district or the Pensacola Police Department,” said Mike Wood of the Pensacola Police Department.

Last season, a large fight broke out during a game between Booker T. Washington High School and Pensacola High School.

After the fight, rumors circulated of a shooting threat for the following game. The district then decided to reschedule some Friday night games to a Saturday morning kickoff

Friday night, those same teams will battle it out in the 3rd annual Mayor’s Bowl at Pensacola High School.

“We just want everyone to attend these games, have a good time, root on their team and be safe,” said Officer Wood.

Again this season, tickets for Escambia County Public Schools’ football games will not be sold at the gate and will need to be purchased electronically in advance through GoFan.

Re-entry into games will not be allowed for anyone who exits.