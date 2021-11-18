Fresh produce and canned goods to be offered at Food distribution event in Pensacola

Seamless food background made of opened canned chickpeas, green sprouts, carrots, corn, peas, beans and mushrooms on black background

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Farm Share is hosting another food distribution event Nov. 20 in Pensacola.

The local nonprofit is partnering with Brownsville Church to provide fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods for those in need.

The food distribution event is drive-thru only. Participants are required to wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The drive-thru event will start at 9 a.m. at 31000 W De Soto St. in Pensacola.

The event will last as long as the supplies do.