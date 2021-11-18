Fresh produce and canned goods to be offered at Food distribution event in Pensacola

Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Farm Share is hosting another food distribution event Nov. 20 in Pensacola.

The local nonprofit is partnering with Brownsville Church to provide fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods for those in need. 

The food distribution event is drive-thru only. Participants are required to wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed. 

The drive-thru event will start at 9 a.m. at 31000 W De Soto St. in Pensacola. 

The event will last as long as the supplies do.

