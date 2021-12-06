Free parking in downtown Pensacola this Christmas holiday

Murals depicting historic moments in Pensacola history now grace the Museum of Commerce and Voices of Pensacola in Historic Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fees for city-owned street parking in downtown Pensacola will be waived Dec. 19 to 26 during Parking Amnesty Week, allowing downtown visitors to shop, dine and enjoy the holiday lights and attractions without paying for parking.

The free parking applies only to city-owned on-street parking, identified by teal blue ‘PARKPensacola’ signage. The free parking excludes parking lots, garages and privately managed parking spaces. Look at the map below of city-owned parking or click here.

The city says Parking Amnesty Week provides an opportunity to support local businesses by removing the cost to park, encouraging people to shop local during the holidays.

Revenues generated from Pensacola’s parking fees are used to fund parking improvements such as lighting, safety features, landscaping, and repairs. Free or 2-hour parking is available throughout downtown Pensacola, and city-owned parking is always free on Sunday. In addition to Parking Amnesty Week, free parking is available daily at the following locations:

Community Maritime Park

Bayfront parkway – surface lot

Belmont-DeVilliers – surface lot

South Palafox Marina – surface lot

For more information on city of Pensacola parking, click here.