PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – UNITE: Gulf Coast will be hosting food drives in four locations across northwest Florida starting Thursday, July 20, and running through Saturday, July 22.

UNITE: Gulf Coast is a movement that seeks to bring communities together under the name of Jesus. They are partnering with local churches, non-profits and Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide food to those in need in western Florida.

They will be distributing 65,000 pounds of food during the event.

Food will be distributed at these four sites across the area:

Olive Baptist Church 103 W Winthrop Avenue Pensacola, FL 32507 Thursday, July 20 at 12:30-3:30 p.m Greater Little Rock Baptist Church 901 N. “A” St. Pensacola, FL 32501 Thursday, July 20 at 12:30-3:30 p.m. Pine Terrace Baptist Church (Milton High School) 5445 Stewart Street Milton, FL 32570 Friday, July 21 at 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Immanuel Baptist Church

4187 Highway 90

Milton, FL 32571

Saturday, July 22 at 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Following the food distribution, the organization will host free worship event at the Bay Center on Friday and Saturday nights. The event will include worship and concerts from For King & Country, Passion, Tauren Wells, Casting Crowns, and more. Speaker Scott Dawson will give special messages both evenings.