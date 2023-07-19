PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – UNITE: Gulf Coast will be hosting food drives in four locations across northwest Florida starting Thursday, July 20, and running through Saturday, July 22.
UNITE: Gulf Coast is a movement that seeks to bring communities together under the name of Jesus. They are partnering with local churches, non-profits and Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide food to those in need in western Florida.
They will be distributing 65,000 pounds of food during the event.
Food will be distributed at these four sites across the area:
Olive Baptist Church
103 W Winthrop Avenue
Pensacola, FL 32507
Thursday, July 20 at 12:30-3:30 p.m
Greater Little Rock Baptist Church
901 N. “A” St.
Pensacola, FL 32501
Thursday, July 20 at 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Pine Terrace Baptist Church (Milton High School)
5445 Stewart Street
Milton, FL 32570
Friday, July 21 at 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
4187 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32571
Saturday, July 22 at 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Following the food distribution, the organization will host free worship event at the Bay Center on Friday and Saturday nights. The event will include worship and concerts from For King & Country, Passion, Tauren Wells, Casting Crowns, and more. Speaker Scott Dawson will give special messages both evenings.